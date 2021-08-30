UrduPoint.com

Eight Kobe Bryant Photos Sold For Over $80,000 In Crypto Auction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

Eight previously unreleased Kobe Bryant photographs have been auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for over $80,000, ClutchPoints reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Eight previously unreleased Kobe Bryant photographs have been auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for over $80,000, ClutchPoints reported.

Bryant, a renowned American basketball player who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The auctioned photographs were taken by David Factor in 1999 for a magazine shoot and saw Bryant sporting a variety of outfits as opposed to his traditional Lakers jersey. The auction started on August 24 and lasted for 72 hours.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita sports Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in memory of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who was also killed in the accident.

