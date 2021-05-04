UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Lions In Indian Safari Park Test Positive For Coronavirus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Eight Lions in Indian Safari Park Test Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian safari park have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first such case in the country, media said.

There are twelve lions in the forty-acre safari area of the Nehru Zoological Park in the southern city of Hyderabad, according to the Times of India. Four males and four females have been infected.

Zookeepers first noticed symptoms of a respiratory disease in the big cats on April 24, the paper cited sources as saying. Veterinarians took swabs for PCR testing, which came back positive.

A laboratory will do genome sequencing to determine whether the virus came from humans. The paper said that over 25 zoo employees recently tested positive. The zoo was closed to the public last week.

Several African lions and Malayan tigers became infected with the virus at the Bronx Zoo in New York City last year. Some of them developed a cough but all eventually recovered.

Related Topics

India Hyderabad New York April Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

28 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

34 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.