Eight Malian Servicemen Killed in Ambush in Northeastern Part of Country - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) A unit of the Malian armed forces fell into an ambush in the northeastern part of the country, with eight servicemen having been killed, the national army said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the Gao Region on Friday and left four more servicemen injured.

The military unit also lost some vehicles and equipment as a result of the clash, according to the statement.

Another incident took place in the central region of Mopti, leaving one serviceman dead and three others injured.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

The tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however sporadic clashes are taking place so far.