Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt: French authorities

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Eight migrants died early Sunday when their overcrowded vessel capsized while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French authorities said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year.

The French and British governments have sought for years to stop the flow of migrants, who pay smugglers thousands of Euros per head for the passage to England from France aboard small boats.

A police source told AFP the accident occurred shortly after the boat embarked.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant is set to hold a news conference at 10:00 am (0800 GMT), his office said.

Maritime authorities said Saturday that numerous attempts by migrants to make the perilous crossing in small boats have been attempted in recent days, with 200 people rescued in 24 hours over Friday and Saturday alone.

At least 12 migrants, mostly from Eritrea, died off the northern French coast when their boat carrying dozens of people capsized this month.

It was the deadliest such disaster this year, and brought to 37 the number of migrant deaths in the Channel, up from 12 in 2023.

More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in England by crossing the Channel since the beginning of this year, according to British officials.