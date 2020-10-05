UrduPoint.com
Eight Migrants Die Off Coast Of Djibouti, 12 Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

Eight migrants die off coast of Djibouti, 12 missing

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that at least eight migrants died while 12 others went missing off the coast of Djibouti

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that at least eight migrants died while 12 others went missing off the coast of Djibouti.

"At least 8 migrants have died and 12 are missing at sea after being forced off a boat by smugglers off the coast of Djibouti," the UN migration agency said via Twitter.

According to the IOM, the migrants were traveling from Yemen.The latest accident is one of many similar deadly calamities that have occurred on Djibouti's Red Sea coast area.

In most cases, such incidents occur as desperate East African migrants attempt to cross the dangerous route hoping to reach the middle East via war-torn Yemen. They are mainly aiming at reaching Yemen's northern neighbor Saudi Arabia.

In June 2019, at least 52 migrants were killed after two migrant boats capsized off the coast of Djibouti. The tragedy occurred off Godoria, a locality in the Obock region of northeast Djibouti.

