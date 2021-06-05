Eight Miners Missing After Gas Outburst at Coal Mine in Northeastern China - Reports

Eight miners have gone missing after a coal and gas outburst at a mine in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Eight miners have gone missing after a coal and gas outburst at a mine in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

According to the agency, the accident took place at about 12:07 p.m. local time (04:07 GMT) at a coal mine in the city of Jixi.

The search for the missing miners is underway.