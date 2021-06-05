UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Miners Missing After Gas Outburst At Coal Mine In Northeastern China - Reports

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:53 PM

Eight Miners Missing After Gas Outburst at Coal Mine in Northeastern China - Reports

Eight miners have gone missing after a coal and gas outburst at a mine in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Eight miners have gone missing after a coal and gas outburst at a mine in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

According to the agency, the accident took place at about 12:07 p.m. local time (04:07 GMT) at a coal mine in the city of Jixi.

The search for the missing miners is underway.

Related Topics

Accident China Jixi Gas P

Recent Stories

Djokovic, Nadal set French Open landmarks, Italian ..

36 seconds ago

The artist and the machine: Musetti, Sinner 'futur ..

38 seconds ago

Awaran DC distributes trees among people to celebr ..

41 seconds ago

Bush Family Nonprofit Accepted $5Mln Grant From Ch ..

43 seconds ago

Italy expects 20 pc tourism hike on 2020 as restri ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.