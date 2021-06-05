Eight Miners Missing After Gas Outburst At Coal Mine In Northeastern China - Reports
Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:53 PM
Eight miners have gone missing after a coal and gas outburst at a mine in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities
According to the agency, the accident took place at about 12:07 p.m. local time (04:07 GMT) at a coal mine in the city of Jixi.
The search for the missing miners is underway.