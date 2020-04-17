Eight missing after migrant boat capsizes in Romania

At least one person has died and eight more are missing after a boat carrying migrants and smugglers capsized on the Danube, Romania's border police said on Friday

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :At least one person has died and eight more are missing after a boat carrying migrants and smugglers capsized on the Danube, Romania's border police said on Friday.

Sixteen migrants from various Asian and African countries, along with two smugglers, were on board the vessel which was trying to cross the river border with Serbia.

The boat capsized near the south-western town of Drobeta-Turnu Severin late on Thursday, police spokeswoman Alexandra Gavan told AFP.

"Border police officers... noticed several persons in the waters of the Danube river asking for help," a police statement said, adding that "nine persons at risk of drowning were saved".