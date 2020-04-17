UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes In Romania

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Eight missing after migrant boat capsizes in Romania

At least one person has died and eight more are missing after a boat carrying migrants and smugglers capsized on the Danube, Romania's border police said on Friday

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :At least one person has died and eight more are missing after a boat carrying migrants and smugglers capsized on the Danube, Romania's border police said on Friday.

Sixteen migrants from various Asian and African countries, along with two smugglers, were on board the vessel which was trying to cross the river border with Serbia.

The boat capsized near the south-western town of Drobeta-Turnu Severin late on Thursday, police spokeswoman Alexandra Gavan told AFP.

"Border police officers... noticed several persons in the waters of the Danube river asking for help," a police statement said, adding that "nine persons at risk of drowning were saved".

Related Topics

Police Died Drobeta-Turnu Severin Romania Serbia Border From Asia

Recent Stories

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ..

8 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises b ..

9 seconds ago

Belarus to Reopen Schools on Monday Despite Corona ..

11 seconds ago

COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir urges people to keep social ..

14 seconds ago

Govt. will solve economical problems of vendors: Y ..

4 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Attack on Mosque in Afghani ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.