Eight More Countries To Join INSTEX Mechanism On Transactions With Iran - EU Diplomat

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on Transactions With Iran - EU Diplomat

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Eight more countries have decided to join an INSTEX mechanism for trade with Iran under sanctions, Nathalie Tocci, a special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told Sputnik on Monday, without naming the countries.

"Beside the three countries who initiated its creation, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, another eight EU countries decided to join it. We expect another two countries to join," Tocci said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

