Eight More Countries To Join INSTEX Mechanism On Transactions With Iran - EU Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Eight more countries have decided to join an INSTEX mechanism for trade with Iran under sanctions, Nathalie Tocci, a special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told Sputnik on Monday, without naming the countries

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Eight more countries have decided to join an INSTEX mechanism for trade with Iran under sanctions, Nathalie Tocci, a special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told Sputnik on Monday, without naming the countries.

"Beside the three countries who initiated its creation, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, another eight EU countries decided to join it. We expect another two countries to join," Tocci said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

She recalled that all participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, bear responsibility for it even after US withdrawal.

"It's important to point out that not only Americans, Europeans and Iranians, but also Russians, Chinese, and the international community were in this agreement. Obviously, Europeans have a certain responsibility in this regard. But the deal was breached by the US, and the problem is not whether the Europeans are able to compensate Iran for it. Of course the Europeans should do more. But I would add that Russians, Chinese, the international community should do more. And moreover, it has to be done jointly," Tocci stressed.

The joint effort should be enough to avoid complete collapse of the deal, since one should not expect any reversal in the US policy regarding the JCPOA, she added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact in May 2018 and reintroduction of large-scale sanctions on Iran, Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations. In May of this year, Iran warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

The United States' decisions prompted France, Germany and the United Kingdom to create a joint mechanism for trade with Iran called INSTEX. Following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in June, the mechanism became operational and available to all EU member states. The trade instrument in its initial stage only covers the supply of medicines, medical equipment and agricultural products, but Tehran also seeks to export oil.

