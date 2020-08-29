UrduPoint.com
Eight Motorcycle Riders Killed In Shooting In Southern Philippines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:34 PM

Eight Motorcycle Riders Killed in Shooting in Southern Philippines - Reports

At least eight motorcycle riders have been killed in a shootout in the southern Philippine Cotabato province, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Saturday, citing local law enforcement officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) At least eight motorcycle riders have been killed in a shootout in the southern Philippine Cotabato province, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Saturday, citing local law enforcement officers.

According to the police, motorcyclists got ambushed while moving towards the center of the city of Kabacan at about noon local time (04:00 GMT) on Saturday. At least five unknown attackers opened fire on them, presumably, from long-barreled firearms.

One of the motorcycle riders survived the attack and has been transported to a local hospital. The police believe that the survivor can help authorities search for the killers and determining their motives.

