Eight Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Eight Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

"Eight people were injured during clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli army in the Beit Dagan area in eastern Nablus (West Bank)," the PRCS said in a statement.

Local media also reported that dozens of people had suffered from tear gas used by the Israeli military during the clashes.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.