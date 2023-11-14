Open Menu

Eight Palestinians Killed In West Bank Clashes With Israel Army: Medics

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israel army: medics

Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

Seven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid on the northern city of Tulkarem, the health ministry and a local hospital said.

Witnesses reported clashes in the area and a large deployment of Israeli soldiers seeking to make arrests.

The Israeli army said its forces conducted raids in the city, during which "engineering vehicles uncovered explosive devices planted on routes to attack the forces".

"In addition, soldiers questioned and apprehended wanted suspects", it added.

In a separate incident near the southern West Bank city Hebron, a 20-year-old Palestinian was killed by "occupation bullets", the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the Hebron incident.

On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in the city of Jenin -- the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Vehicles Bank From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest i ..

Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 FAO for transforming local Agri-Food system to red ..

FAO for transforming local Agri-Food system to reduce hidden cost

2 minutes ago
 More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pa ..

More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan: PU VC

2 minutes ago
 UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses ..

UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses trade promotion

2 minutes ago
 FCCI to play role in starting trans-shipping facil ..

FCCI to play role in starting trans-shipping facility : Khurram

2 minutes ago
 Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remain ..

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

49 minutes ago
US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

1 hour ago
 Balochistan's technical training centers to be upg ..

Balochistan's technical training centers to be upgraded with NAVTTC support: Car ..

2 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

2 hours ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

4 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World