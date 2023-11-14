Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israel army: medics

Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

Seven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid on the northern city of Tulkarem, the health ministry and a local hospital said.

Witnesses reported clashes in the area and a large deployment of Israeli soldiers seeking to make arrests.

The Israeli army said its forces conducted raids in the city, during which "engineering vehicles uncovered explosive devices planted on routes to attack the forces".

"In addition, soldiers questioned and apprehended wanted suspects", it added.

In a separate incident near the southern West Bank city Hebron, a 20-year-old Palestinian was killed by "occupation bullets", the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the Hebron incident.

On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in the city of Jenin -- the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.