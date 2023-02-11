UrduPoint.com

Eight People Arrested In Turkey Due To Defects In Collapsed Quake-Hit Buildings - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Eight people were arrested in the Turkish province of Sanliurfa in connection with construction defects found in buildings that collapsed as a result of the recent earthquake, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported on Saturday.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 21,000 people and knocked down thousands of homes.

The suspects were allegedly involved in actions related to cutting columns in some of the collapsed buildings, the report said.

