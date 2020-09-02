Eight people drowned on Wednesday as a boat sank in the Helmand River in southern Afghanistan, Omar Zowak, the spokesman for Helmand province's governor, said

"Three children, two women and three men are the victims," Zowak said as quoted by the TOLONews broadcaster.

The authorities cut off the power and water supply during the search for the bodies, the authorities said.