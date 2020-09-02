UrduPoint.com
Eight People Dead As Boat Sinks In Afghanistan's Helmand River - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Eight people drowned on Wednesday as a boat sank in the Helmand River in southern Afghanistan, Omar Zowak, the spokesman for Helmand province's governor, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Eight people drowned on Wednesday as a boat sank in the Helmand River in southern Afghanistan, Omar Zowak, the spokesman for Helmand province's governor, said.

"Three children, two women and three men are the victims," Zowak said as quoted by the TOLONews broadcaster.

The authorities cut off the power and water supply during the search for the bodies, the authorities said.

