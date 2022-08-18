Eight People Dead in Car Accident in Peru - Reports

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Eight people have died as a result of a car accident in the southeastern Peruvian department of Cuzco, media reported.

According to the RPP radio broadcaster, a red car collided with a truck. All the victims are members of one family, who were in the red car.

There are three children in the list of the victims.

Causes of the accident remain unknown.