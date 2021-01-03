Eight People Dead in Traffic Accident in Southern Siberia - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Eight people have died and two others were injured in a traffic accident in Russia's Republic of Tyva, located in southern Siberia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tyva told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the ministry's statement, earlier in the day, two cars collided on the R257 Yenisei highway.

"Seven people died at the scene of the accident, one road user died while being delivered to a hospital, another two victims were hospitalized," the statement reads.

The republic's head, Sholban Kara-ool, later said there were no children among the dead or injured. Per preliminary information, the accident was caused by one of the drivers losing control of their vehicle.