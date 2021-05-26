UrduPoint.com
Eight People Dead Including Gunman In Shooting In San Jose, California - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Eight People Dead Including Gunman in Shooting in San Jose, California - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California left nine people dead, including the gunman himself, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Russell Davis confirmed on Wednesday.

"There are eight casualties from victims and then one suspect casualty at this point as well," Davis said.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at a VTA (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority) train yard where the suspect was employed.

