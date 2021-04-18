Eight People Dead, Over 20 Injured After Train Derails in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Eight people have died and more than 20 have been injured after a train got derailed in northern Egypt, the broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

According to the media, the incident took place in the Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo, when a train got derailed on its way from the city of Mansoura to the country's capital. Six train cars overturned.

Eight people reportedly died and 26 were injured.