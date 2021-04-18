UrduPoint.com
Eight People Dead, Over 20 Injured After Train Derails In Egypt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Eight People Dead, Over 20 Injured After Train Derails in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Eight people have died and more than 20 have been injured after a train got derailed in northern Egypt, the broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

According to the media, the incident took place in the Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo, when a train got derailed on its way from the city of Mansoura to the country's capital. Six train cars overturned.

Eight people reportedly died and 26 were injured.

More Stories From World

