Eight People Detained In Chad's Capital As Opposition Clashes With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Clashes erupted in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena on Wednesday between opponents of the temporarily ruling Transitional Military Council and the security forces, resulting in the detention of eight people, a local source told Sputnik.

The source said that the Ministry of the Interior had to pull extra forces to help the police de-escalate the tensions, and confirmed that eight people were taken into custody after the unrest.

"The situation in the capital is calm," the source added.

The Transitional Military Council was set up after the death of President Idriss Deby during an armed clash with militants in April. The military dissolved the previous government and vowed to hold new elections in 18 months.

The opposition has been protesting ever since, demanding that the military cede power to a civilian government.

The Wakit Tamma movement, a coalition of opposition parties and civil society associations, called for mass rallies on Wednesday to demand the council's resignation, as they consider it to be a result of a military takeover. Because France has backed the military council, although also voicing support for a potential civilian government, the opposition is also rallying against the "negative French intervention."

Even though the Wednesday manifestation was not authorized under the pretext of incomplete paperwork, the ministry of the interior has nonetheless allowed that two similar demonstrations be held on Thursday.

