UrduPoint.com

Eight People Die In Plane Crash In Northern Italy - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Eight People Die in Plane Crash in Northern Italy - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Eight people have died in a small private plane's crash in Italy's northern town of San Donato Milanese, the Lombardy regional emergency medical service (Areu) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the plane crashed into an uninhabited building that was under reconstruction on Saturday. According to witnesses, the plane's engine was engulfed in flames and it came crashing straight down. The crash caused a fire in the building that was put out by the Lombardy fire service.

A fire service spokesperson said that they had retrieved one body.

Areu said that the plane's two pilots and six passengers, including one child, have died.

The country's flight safety agency launched an investigation of the accident, which involved a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane that departed from Milan Linate Airport to Sardinia.

The RaiNews24 broadcaster reported that the plane was piloted by a Romanian citizen, while one of the passengers was a French national.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Died Milan San Italy Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer ..

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer connection, effective interact ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil, UAE to work together on UNSC for global pe ..

Brazil, UAE to work together on UNSC for global peace, security: Brazilian VP

2 hours ago
 Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.