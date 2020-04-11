UrduPoint.com
Eight People Die of COVID-19 in Moscow Within Past 24 Hours - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Eight people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have died in Moscow within the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response center said.

"Eight patients, who have been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease, have died in Moscow. The deceased people were aged from 39 to 84 years.

The 39-year-old patient showed acute respiratory insufficiency, plethora of internals and brain edema," the center said on late Friday.

Three victims are said to have had diabetes, while all the deceased people suffered from coexisting diseases.

According to the city authorities, 7,822 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Moscow with 50 fatalities and 350 recovered patients.

