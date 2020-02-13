MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Eight people died on Thursday in Russia's Pskov Region in a car accident, which involved a minibus and a truck, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"At 00:29 [21:29 GMT on Wednesday], a car accident involving a Mercedes minibus and a Volvo truck occurred at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23 near the village of Rudo in the Pustoshkinsky District .

.. The accident left 10 victims, including eight fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

A team of rescuers has arrived at the site, according to the ministry.