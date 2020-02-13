UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Died In Car Accident In Russia's Pskov Region - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Eight People Died in Car Accident in Russia's Pskov Region - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Eight people died on Thursday in Russia's Pskov Region in a car accident, which involved a minibus and a truck, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"At 00:29 [21:29 GMT on Wednesday], a car accident involving a Mercedes minibus and a Volvo truck occurred at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23 near the village of Rudo in the Pustoshkinsky District .

.. The accident left 10 victims, including eight fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

A team of rescuers has arrived at the site, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Car Died Mercedes Pskov SITE Volvo

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

5 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

5 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

5 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

6 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

6 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.