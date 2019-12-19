Eight People Died of Swine Flu in Northern Yemen - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Eight people have died of swine flu in the northern part of Yemen, which is controlled by the Shia Houthi rebels, media reported.

The seasonal flu outbreak left 1,600 people infected, including 48 people dead, Houthi Health Minister Taha Mutawakil said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Saba news agency. According to the minister, eight out of 48 victims were infected with swine flu.

Mutawakil said that all hospitals had taken special measures, including preparing isolation rooms for the treatment of swine flu.

Lacking hygiene, almost fully devastated medical infrastructure and food shortages are said to be behind outbreaks of diseases in Yemen.

The humanitarian situation in Yemen remains poor over the ongoing military conflict between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, which erupted in 2015.