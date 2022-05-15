UrduPoint.com

Eight People Fall Victims To Shooting In US Buffalo's Supermarket - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) At least 8 people fell victims to a shooting in a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo, American broadcaster NBC reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

NBC cited police as saying that a man wearing military-style gear entered a Tops Friendly Market after 2:30 p.

m. EST (18:30 GMT) and opened fire with a rifle.

The suspect was killed on-site, while one of the injured persons remains in critical condition, police said.

