Eight People Found Dead At Home In US During Welfare Check - Local Police

Published January 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The bodies of five children and three adults, who presumably sustained gunshot wounds, have been found in a residential building in the US state of Utah during a welfare check, the Enoch City Police department said.

"On January 4, 2023, officers of the Enoch City Police department were summoned to 4900 North block of Albert Drive in reference to a welfare check. Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside the home. Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," the police said in a press release.

The police also said that there was no threat to the public or "any suspects at large."

They added that the investigation was underway and that more information would be provided at a later time.

