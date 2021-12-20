Eight People Hospitalized After Car Accident Involving US Soldiers In Germany - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:30 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Eight people were hospitalized after a car accident in the German Bavaria state that involved US soldiers, the Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster reported on Monday.
According to the broadcaster, a truck hit a convoy of US military cars and injured eight people, including US soldiers.