Eight People Injured, 23 Arrested At Pro-Trump Demonstration In Washington - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Eight People Injured, 23 Arrested at Pro-Trump Demonstration in Washington - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) A demonstration in Washington, D.C. in support of US President Donald Trump amid his presumed defeat in the presidential election has turned violent, leaving eight people injured and 23 arrested, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing authorities.

The demonstration in D.C. was one of the many held by Trump supporters across the nation on Saturday. In some locations, they were confronted by anti-Trump demonstrations, and while the police strove to keep them separated during daytime, the confrontation reportedly escalated into clashes after sunset.

According to the report, citing D.C. fire spokesman Doug Buchanan, four people were stabbed and hospitalized, possibly with life-threatening injuries.

Citing local police, the newspaper said that the total number of injured people was eight, including the four stabbing victims and two police officers.

Two more people were found lying on a sidewalk and picked up by ambulances, according to the report.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham was cited as saying that police units had been deployed in various parts of downtown Washington. According to the newspaper, officers carried canisters of chemical spray and fired it to disperse crowds.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday (02:00 Sunday GMT), 23 people were arrested, including 10 arrests over misdemeanor assaults, six over assault of police officers, four over rioting and one over possession of an illegal Taser, according to the report, citing the police.

As noted by the newspaper, police officers did not enforce social distancing or fine protesters for not wearing masks, even though D.C. is amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.

