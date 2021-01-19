UrduPoint.com
Eight People Injured In Avalanche In Russian Ski Resort - Touristic Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Eight People Injured in Avalanche in Russian Ski Resort - Touristic Company

Eight people were injured after a snowslide in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the director general of the regional resort association, Khassan Timizhev said Tuesday

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Eight people were injured after a snowslide in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the director general of the regional resort association, Khassan Timizhev said Tuesday.

The avalanche hit a ski resort on Monday, and the rescuers were initially worried that up to 12 people could be under the snow.

"Yesterday, when avalanche fell onto the ski route of Dombay resort, eight people were injured, one was dead, four were found alive. The rescue effort is ongoing," Timizhev said on Instagram.

