Eight People Injured in Florida Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Eight people were injured in a shooting at a crowded Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, CNN reported citing authorities.

All eight adults, injured in Fort Pierce, Florida, were brought to a hospital, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

According to the sheriff's office, at least four others were injured in a brawl that followed the shooting.