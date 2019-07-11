UrduPoint.com
Eight People Injured In Large Fire At Power Station In Moscow Suburb - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Eight People Injured in Large Fire at Power Station in Moscow Suburb - Emergency Services

Eight people were injured in a fire at a thermal power station in a suburb north of Moscow, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Eight people were injured in a fire at a thermal power station in a suburb north of Moscow, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to the new data, eight people were injured in a fire at a high pressure thermal power station 27," the representative said.

According to the ministry specializing in emergencies, seven people were injured.

At the same time, the regional healthcare service told Sputnik that six people had requested medical help due to fire burns.

The power station serves the suburb of Mytishchi as well as north and northeast of the Russian capital.

