Eight People Injured In Mexico City Prison Fight - Security

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Four inmates and four guards at a prison in Mexico City's Iztapalapa borough were seriously injured in an altercation between groups of inmates, the Secretariat of Public Security said.

The fight between inmates occurred on Friday at the Eastern Men's Preventive Prison.

Mexico City's Secretariat of Public Security said on Twitter that four inmates were seriously injured, as well as four guards. The situation was then brought under control.

Iztapalapa residents voiced alarm on social media on Friday over a large number of ambulances in the city streets, as well as reinforced police presence and helicopters.

