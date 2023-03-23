Eight People Killed, 19 Injured in Pyrotechnics Factory Fire in South India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) At least eight people died and 19 others were injured in a fire at a pyrotechnics factory in India, local media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a firecracker facility in the ancient city of Kanchipuram in India's southern Tamil Nadu state, India Today reported.

All the victims were reportedly hospitalized, with 11 sent to the Kancheepuram government hospital, and eight taken to other medical facilities.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, according to the report.