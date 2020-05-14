Eight People Killed, 54 Injured in Road Accident in Central India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Eight people were killed and 54 others injured in central India, as the truck they were traveling in collided with a bus, local media reported on Thursday.

The fatal incident took place on a bypass road in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported.

The truck was carrying around 70 migrant workers returning from the western state of Maharashtra to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims, adding that the state was providing medical assistance to those injured.