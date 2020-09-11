UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Killed In Armed Attack In Mali - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Eight People Killed in Armed Attack in Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) At least eight people were killed and three others were injured in an attack by armed men in central Mali, local media reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the Independent newspaper, the attack took place on Wednesday near the town of Bankass, located in the Mopti region, after a period of "calm" followed by operations of the military in the area.

The village of Ogoboro was attacked by several unknown armed militants on motorcycles.

The attackers also searched and burned the houses and granaries of local residents, causing significant material damage, the publication said. The military, which was close to the site of the attack, was unable to intervene, despite warnings from the local population.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Mali Mopti SITE Media From

Recent Stories

IB’s report calling recently appointed Lahore CC ..

17 minutes ago

Japan to Develop New Missile Defense Plan After Ab ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes Germany to Fulfill Obligations on Pro ..

1 minute ago

SPI inflation increases 0.37pc

1 minute ago

KP commissioners meet to resolve public complaints ..

1 minute ago

Jinnah was a man of principles: Andleeb

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.