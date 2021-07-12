UrduPoint.com
Eight People Killed In Armed Attack In Northern Burkina Faso - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Eight People Killed in Armed Attack in Northern Burkina Faso - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Eight people were killed in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, unknown militants attacked the village of Nakhi Musa on Monday, killing eight people and injuring another 11.

Burkina Faso is located in the region of Sahel, a hotbed of Islamic insurgency in Africa.

The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia). The surge in attacks in recent months prompted the government to evacuate some villages located in that part of Burkina Faso.

In early June, the country faced one of the biggest massacres in its recent history, when a group of armed child soldiers raided village in the northeast and killed up to 170 people.

