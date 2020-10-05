UrduPoint.com
Eight People Killed In Attack On Governor Of Afghanistan's Laghman Province - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Eight people were killed and another 30 injured on Monday in a bombing attack against the governor of Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province, gubernatorial spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai said.

Earlier in the day, Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal was slightly injured in the blast, which was targeting his convoy.

According to the spokesman, the victims were taken to the Mehtarlam Provincial Hospital. Among the eight fatalities were the governor's four bodyguards and four civilians. Two bodyguards are also among those injured.

The attack comes amid the intra-Afghan talks in Doha that are expected to lead to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilization after almost two decades of war and insurgency in the country.

