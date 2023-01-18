UrduPoint.com

Eight People Killed In Avalanche Blocking Highway Tunnel In Tibet - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 11:02 PM

People died as a result of an avalanche near the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Eight people died as a result of an avalanche near the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The incident took place on Tuesday, the report said. The avalanche hit the entrances to the tunnel on the motorway connecting the Medog and Mainling counties, Xinhua said.

The search and rescue operation continues.

