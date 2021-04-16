UrduPoint.com
Eight People Killed In Indianapolis Shooting - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Eight People Killed in Indianapolis Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Eight people were killed at the scene as a result of the mass shooting inside a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of Indianapolis, local police spokeswoman Genae Cook told WRTV broadcaster on Friday.

Several other people were hospitalized with injuries, Cook continued. At least one of them is in critical condition.

No police officers sustained injuries in the attack.

According to preliminary information, the attacker died by suicide.

