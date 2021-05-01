MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday it launched a criminal case after at least eight people, including two children, had been killed in a private house fire in Russia's Perm region.

Earlier it was reported that the fire erupted in the private house in Kudymkar town covering an area of 120 square meters (1,300 square feet).

According to the Investigative Committee, the criminal case was launched under part 3 of Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code - the infliction of death by negligence on two or more persons.