Eight People Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, media reported on Sunday, citing Chamtal district governor.

The incident took place on Saturday, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The governor said that the mine had been installed by Taliban militants.

Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.