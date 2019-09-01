UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Eight People Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, media reported on Sunday, citing Chamtal district governor.

The incident took place on Saturday, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The governor said that the mine had been installed by Taliban militants.

Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Bomb Blast Governor Russia Balkh Split Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

21 minutes ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

2 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

4 hours ago

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.