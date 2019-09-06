UrduPoint.com
Eight People Killed In Taliban Attack In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Fri 06th September 2019

Eight people were killed and six more injured as a result of an attack staged by the Taliban on the Afghanistan government's posts in the country's northern province of Takhar, media reported on Friday, citing local authorities

The attack on Thursday night left six security officers dead and four more injured, while civilian victims were killed by a mortar shell that hit a residential house, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The current escalation of tensions takes place after last month's unsuccessful negotiations between the Islamist movement and the United States in Doha, as well as on the threshold of the presidential election that is scheduled for late September.

