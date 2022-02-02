UrduPoint.com

Eight People Killed In Turkish Airstrikes In Northern Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Eight People Killed in Turkish Airstrikes in Northern Iraq - Reports

Airstrikes carried out by the Turkish army in the vicinity of the Makhmour refugee camp in the Iraqi governorate of Nineveh on Wednesday killed eight and injured 17, Kurdish media network Rudaw reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Airstrikes carried out by the Turkish army in the vicinity of the Makhmour refugee camp in the Iraqi governorate of Nineveh on Wednesday killed eight and injured 17, Kurdish media network Rudaw reported.

Casualties included civilians and fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to the report.

The report cited Sirwan Barzani, the commander of Peshmerga forces of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, as saying that the Turkish airstrikes targeted the PKK base in Mount Qarachogh and the Makhmour refugee camp.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has confirmed the attack, saying that it has launched a new security operation against the PKK in Iraq and Syria, dubbed "Winter Eagle.

"

Ankara has waged war against the PKK since the 1970s, fearing it seeks to galvanize Kurds living in Turkey, approximately one-fifth of the population, to promote an independent Kurdish state. Turkey has carried out a number of airstrikes against Kurds in Northern Iraq and Syria.

In 2013, the PKK and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement, which collapsed two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Syria Turkey Iraq Eagle Media Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

1 hour ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

1 hour ago
 BoS approves scheme of studies for newly establish ..

BoS approves scheme of studies for newly established AUST Biochemistry departmen ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand to check facilities ..

DC visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand to check facilities for passengers

1 minute ago
 Senior German Lawmaker Calls Discussions of Russia ..

Senior German Lawmaker Calls Discussions of Russia's Security Proposals Contrive ..

1 minute ago
 China Supports Russia's Demand for Security Guaran ..

China Supports Russia's Demand for Security Guarantees - Kremlin Aide

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>