Eight People Killed in Turkish Airstrikes in Northern Iraq - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Airstrikes carried out by the Turkish army in the vicinity of the Makhmour refugee camp in the Iraqi governorate of Nineveh on Wednesday killed eight and injured 17, Kurdish media network Rudaw reported.

Casualties included civilians and fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to the report.

The report cited Sirwan Barzani, the commander of Peshmerga forces of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, as saying that the Turkish airstrikes targeted the PKK base in Mount Qarachogh and the Makhmour refugee camp.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has confirmed the attack, saying that it has launched a new security operation against the PKK in Iraq and Syria, dubbed "Winter Eagle.

Ankara has waged war against the PKK since the 1970s, fearing it seeks to galvanize Kurds living in Turkey, approximately one-fifth of the population, to promote an independent Kurdish state. Turkey has carried out a number of airstrikes against Kurds in Northern Iraq and Syria.

In 2013, the PKK and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement, which collapsed two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK.