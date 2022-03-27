UrduPoint.com

Eight People Killed, Over 40 Injured In Wedding Bus Crash In India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Eight People Killed, Over 40 Injured in Wedding Bus Crash in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) At least eight people were killed and 44 others were injured in a wedding bus crash in Chittoor district of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, India tv reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to the broadcaster, the accident happened late on Saturday night.

The private bus carrying 52 people was traveling to a wedding ceremony, when it suddenly fell into a 15-meter (49-feet) ravine at a sharp bend on the Ghat road. According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was over-speeding.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister of the state Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to pay 200,000 rupees ($2,621) to the families of the victims and 50,000 rupees ($655) to those injured in the accident.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Police Marriage Road Ghat Bend Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

15 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

15 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

15 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>