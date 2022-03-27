Eight People Killed, Over 40 Injured in Wedding Bus Crash in India - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) At least eight people were killed and 44 others were injured in a wedding bus crash in Chittoor district of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, India tv reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to the broadcaster, the accident happened late on Saturday night.

The private bus carrying 52 people was traveling to a wedding ceremony, when it suddenly fell into a 15-meter (49-feet) ravine at a sharp bend on the Ghat road. According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was over-speeding.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister of the state Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to pay 200,000 rupees ($2,621) to the families of the victims and 50,000 rupees ($655) to those injured in the accident.