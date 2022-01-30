Eight People Killed, Several Injured in Clashes With Sectarians in Benin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) At least eight people, including two policemen and six civilians, were killed and several more were injured in clashes between followers of an extremist sect and law enforcement officers in the department of Collines in Benin, media of the West African country reported on Sunday.

According to news portal 24 heures au Benin, the incident took place on Saturday in Monkpa arrondissement in the commune of Savalou.

The followers of the sect prophesying the end of the world reportedly damaged fields, which caused a great outrage among local residents. When the police arrived at the scene to restore order, the sectarians attacked them.

As a result of the clashes, at least eight people were killed and one policeman was seriously injured. Several more people suffered minor injuries.