Eight People May be Trapped Under Rubble After Cafe Roof Collapse in Novosibirsk - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Two people have been rescued from under rubble following a roof collapse at a cafe in Russia's Novosibirsk, eight more may still be trapped, a Russian emergency services source told Sputnik early Sunday.

"The area of collapse in a cafe on Molodyozhi Boulevard is about 240 square meters [about 2,500 square feet]. Up to 10 people can be under the rubble," the source told Sputnik.

The Emergency Ministry source said that the two rescued individuals are in satisfactory conditions.

The source also said that up to 80 emergency workers are at the scene and rescue operations are underway.