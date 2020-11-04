UrduPoint.com
Eight People Missing After Accident At Coal Mine In Northwestern China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Eight miners went missing on Wednesday after a suspected gas outburst at a coal mine in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi, Xinhua reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Eight miners went missing on Wednesday after a suspected gas outburst at a coal mine in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred at 01:00 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) at one of the mines in the city of Tongchuan.

At the time of the accident, 42 workers were inside the mine, and rescuers managed to lift up 34 of them. The rescue operation is ongoing.

