Eight People Perish in Floods in Iraqi Kurdistan - Erbil Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Eight people have died as flash floods hit Iraqi Kurdistan capital Erbil, Governor of Erbil Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdish media Rudaw on Friday.

Heavy torrential rains have been pouring in Erbil since Thursday leading to floods, which caused severe material damage, deaths and injuries.

"Seven people died due to floods and one other person died in a lightning strike," Khoshnaw said noting that the total losses and fatalities had not yet been ascertained.

Erbil's civil defense department has reported that four of its personnel have been injured while helping the victims.

Iraqi media Shafaq news reported that Erbil Governorate has declared a state of alert and urged civilians to cooperate with the rescue teams. Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani lamented the loss of lives and damage caused by the floods, stressing that he has "instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected."