MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Eight people survived a helicopter crash near the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, an emergencies service spokesman told Sputnik.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, there were 16 people on board the Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka.

The spokesman specified that 13 of those on board were tourists, and the remaining three were crew members.

"Eight people are alive, have been rescued," he said.