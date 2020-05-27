UrduPoint.com
Eight Percent Of New York City Residents Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:04 PM

The percentage of New York City residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus stands at 8 percent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The percentage of New York City residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus stands at 8 percent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"So important, the percentage of people tested citywide who are positive for COVID-19. Again, staying under that 15 percent threshold is what we want to see. We are at 8 percent today, and that is so good to see, every day we are in single digits," de Blasio said.

The mayor said 55 residents suspected of having the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been admitted to hospitals, while 400 infected residents are currently in intensive care units.

"We are confident that number can continue to go down and will continue to go down. So, more work to do there, but on the right track," de Blasio said.

The mayor also said that with respect to testing, New York City's capacity is 27,000 tests per day and growing.

"We are well on the way to our goal of getting to at least 50,000 tests in the coming weeks, and then we are gonna go and surpass that," de Blasio said.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and almost 99,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

