UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Police Officers Injured In Anti-COVID Lockdown Protest In Central London - Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:20 AM

Eight Police Officers Injured in Anti-COVID Lockdown Protest in Central London - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Eight police officers were injured during a mass demonstration in central London against the COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccine passports, the Metropolitan Police said.

Tens of thousands of people without face masks on marched in central London to protest against the recent coronavirus-related measures taken by the authorities. Chanting "freedom" and holding placards reading "Medical apartheid is wrong," "Not to vaccine passports" and "This is Tyranny," the protesters took to the streets in open defiance of the coronavirus rules still in place and the Metropolitan Police advising people not to attend any large gathering.

"Eight officers were injured as they  worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park this evening.

Missiles including bottles were thrown in small pockets of disorder. Two officers were taken to hospital. Thankfully, they are not believed to be seriously injured," the police wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

The authority added that five people were arrested for offenses, including assault on police.

Lockdown restrictions in England began easing on March 8 with the reopening of schools, and since April 12 pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve clients in outdoor seating areas.

Up to six people from two different households are allowed to meet outdoors, as part of the government's roadmap out of the lockdown which, according to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will see all legal limits on social contact removed by June 21 at the earliest.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Protest Police Twitter London Reading United Kingdom March April June All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

6 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

5 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

5 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

5 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.